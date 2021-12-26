CUMBERLAND — Former State Attorney General and now gubernatorial hopeful Doug Gansler visited Cumberland last week, stopping to take in the ambiance at Dig Deep Brewing Company and also to talk what his administration would potentially mean for Western Maryland.
The two issues that would take the forefront — that Gansler, a Democrat, said are of utmost importance to him personally — are the environment and criminal justice reform.
"I used to have over my desk at the attorney general's office a picture of the plume of pollution coming out of the Luke paper mill," he said. "So when I was attorney general, we took on corporate polluters all the time — talk about the river audits, we did 22 of them."
Environmental policy breaks down into two boxes, climate change and the environment — which are not mutually exclusive.
Gansler's goal for Maryland on the environment is to keep the rivers and bays clean, make companies clean up toxic chemicals, but also to bring the state up to date on future energy infrastructure.
"Setting the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Maryland, the private sector is literally and figuratively driving this," Gansler said. "Where would you plug your (electric car) in? There’s no infrastructure at all."
As far as tangible policy, he would aim to implement tax credits for municipalities and companies on things related to electric vehicle infrastructure.
"Solar on public space, but also private — when new buildings or renovated buildings come up they should have solar panels on the roofs," he said. "We need to have a state agency out here in Western Maryland. The Department of Natural Resources, why not have that in Western Maryland, why not have that in Allegany County?"
The next governor of the state will have to tackle an escalating drug crime problem that has prompted local law enforcement officials earlier in the month to request an increase in funding and staffing.
"I’m the only person in the race, of either party, that has any background in criminal justice," Gansler said. "When I’m governor, if you don’t have a drug court, and you don’t have a domestic violence docket in your courthouse, you’re not going to get funded by the state because they flat out work. "
Gansler sees drug addiction as being tied to drug violence. It then becomes important, he said, to find ways to make opportunities for those battling addiction to succeed and be productive members of society, while making sure those who commit violent crimes are removed from the streets.
"I’m running against people that don’t know the difference between a conviction and an indictment and they want to defund the police," Gansler said. "Not where I come from."
On issues of mental health, the former attorney general said there were four must-have policy proposals he would pursue if he were to become governor.
Those are having one mental health officer per 250 students in every school, increasing access to mental health services for veterans, having law enforcement agencies have access to mental health professionals on a no questions asked and completely private basis and battling homelessness.
Gansler also is proposing that legislators put a freeze on sales tax at restaurants for the first three months of 2022.
