GRANTSVILLE — Garrett County authorities are seeking information after a man armed with a knife robbed the 7-Eleven store in Grantsville early Thursday.
Maryland State Police said money and cigarettes were taken during the 2:15 a.m. incident at 4151 National Pike.
The suspect, wearing black clothing that included a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, was described as a 40-year-old white man with gray facial hair. He weighed about 165 pounds and was about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches in height.
Anyone with information is asked call police at 301-387-1101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.