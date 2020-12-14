CUMBERLAND — Ten additional Western Maryland residents have died due to COVID-19 or its complications.
The Garrett County Health Department reported Monday that six residents, ranging in age from 61 to 99, had died since Friday, raising the county's toll to 20.
Health officials also reported 50 new cases of the disease, increasing that cumulative total to 1,240.
The Allegany County Health Department reported Monday four deaths linked to the coronavirus and 188 new cases, raising cumulative totals to 4,629 cases and 118 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.