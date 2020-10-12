ACCIDENT — A South Main Street business sustained minor damage Sunday night when an accidental fire erupted in the basement of the single-story dwelling, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials credited discovery of the fire by a neighbor and the ensuing response of local fire departments for minimizing the damage to Harvest Moon Market at 309 S. Main St.
The fire was discovered by a nearby resident who was walking a dog at 8:38 p.m., prompting a 911 call to the Garrett County emergency center and alert of Accident, Deep Creek, Bittinger and Friendsville volunteer fire departments along with Bittinger's emergency medical services and the Garrett County Department of Emergency Services.
Thirty volunteer firefighters controlled the blaze in five minutes.
Investigators said the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of washcloths and kitchen towels.
Damage to the building was estimated at $2,500. The value of the contents destroyed was estimated at $500.
Lisa Jan owns the building, according to the fire marshal's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.