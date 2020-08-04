OAKLAND — The Garrett County Commission approved a Second Amendment preservation resolution during its Monday meeting. The resolution states that the county expresses a commitment to the rights of all United States citizens to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.
Members of the public, earlier in the year, approached the commissioners with the idea. The commission first considered the topic in January and February and opened up a four-week public comment period in March.
However, before the county could act on a potential resolution, COVID-19 forced the commissioners to meet virtually, said Paul Edwards, chair of the commissioner.
“This is an issue that was highly engaging with the public,” said Edwards. “We received more comments and letters and emails on this than any other topic that we’ve had since the three of us have been elected as commissioners.”
The resolution is symbolic in nature and does not affect any state or local-level laws or resolutions, and does not give the right to ignore laws. What it does is affirm that the county oppose restrictions that violate the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
“It’s pretty clear to me that a significant majority of the county wants us to act on this and to make some kind of a statement or expression of the county’s support for the second amendment,” said Commissioner James Hinebaugh. “I think this resolution is an appropriate and fitting way to do that.”
