OAKLAND — The Garrett County Commission is considering a resolution that would make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary after a group of citizens approached the governing body during a meeting last week.
If approved, the resolution would express the county’s commitment to the Second Amendment and the rights of all United States citizens to keep and bear arms, according to a news release issued by county officials.
Such action as a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, if proposed and considered, would be symbolic in nature and would not affect any state or local-level laws or resolutions, and would not give the right to ignore laws. It would simply spell out that the county oppose restrictions that violate the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
“Anyone committing a crime with a firearm or found in possession of a firearm prohibited by law will be pursued,” Garrett County Sheriff Rob Corley said in the release. “The Second Amendment Sanctuary county measure, if taken at the local level, would emphasize that we believe the Second Amendment is the right of all citizens.”
The commission is accepting comments on the topic from the public through March 20. They can be emailed to gccomments@garrettcounty.org or mailed to Board of Commissioners, 203 S. Fourth St., Oakland, MD 21550.
“As always, there is a public comment period during public meetings,” said Kevin Null, the county’s administrator.
An April 6 meeting would be the earliest the commissioners would review the potential resolution, Null said.
