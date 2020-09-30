CUMBERLAND — One day after Allegany County Public Schools voted to return to athletics on Oct. 7, the Garrett County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to return to action next week.
The plan would allow teams to return to formal practices on Tuesday, with competitive games beginning Oct. 27 — golf teams will be allowed to play starting Tuesday.
Fall sports teams will be allowed to play a seven-week season, with the last play date being Dec. 12, with a “culminating event/tournament” permissible Dec. 14-19.
With the updated fall sports plan, winter sports teams can begin practice Dec. 14, and spring sports can begin practicing on March 15.
There will be no state champions crowned in the 2020-2021 academic year, per Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
The two westernmost counties in Maryland opted for the fall plan, rather than the Second Semester Plan proposed by MPSSAA which would have had shorter seasons for winter, fall and spring sports beginning in 2021 when the second academic semester begins.
Garrett County’s approval of the plan improves the feasibility of the vote from Allegany County, which approved the plan with an added caveat, according to ACPS’s Monday press release:
“Prior to the vote, school board member, Dr. David Bohn, made the following motion to ‘move to approve the October 7, 2020, option with the approval being contingent on two issues, the first being that there are sufficient numbers of participating schools to build a seven-week schedule so competition can be acquired, and two, is contingent upon further changes and direction by the Governor, the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the CDC.’ The school board unanimously voted to approve the October 7, 2020, option.”
Washington County Public Schools announced later Tuesday night that it would not be opting in to the fall plan, meaning it will plan on playing during the second semester and very well could impact plans for Allegany and Garrett County schools.
It is unknown if Allegany and Garrett County schools will be permitted to play private schools, such as Bishop Walsh, Calvary or Lighthouse, or out-of-state schools, though this seems unlikely given West Virginia schools are already into the heart of their schedules.
The fall plan allows for outdoor venues to have 250 people in stadiums, or 50% capacity, whichever is less. Indoor venues are limited to the lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity. Those figures include spectators, players and support personnel.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, “all individuals shall adhere to the face covering requirement and operating requirements including six feet social distancing between individuals and/or groups.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
