CUMBERLAND — A winter storm warning was posted Monday for Garrett County, where up to 10 inches of snow was forecast in the westernmost sections of the county, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning was to take effect at 1 a.m. Tuesday and continue to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Four to eight inches of snow was expected throughout most of the county, with periods of heavy snow and visibility reduced to a distance of one mile, according to the weather service.
Motorists were cautioned to expected difficult travel conditions.
