MCHENRY — Lauren Heilig has joined the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce as its new membership development manager.
A lifelong resident of Garrett County, Heilig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Frostburg State University. She has extensive experience in customer service and support, data management, social media and event planning.
Heilig has learned about small businesses from her family and is familiar with the resources and support provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Her first day on the job was Dec. 7.
Her experience as a coordinator for a community-based organization even led Heilig to become a Garrett County Chamber member in 2019 and attend Chamber events. She has a deep love for Garrett County and has communicated her desire to continue to serve her community, which she will be able to do in her new role.
“We are delighted to welcome Lauren as the newest addition to our team,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “The energy and excitement that Lauren brings is a great fit for this role. We’re looking forward to tapping into Lauren’s creativity and passion for the community.”
Heilig can be contacted by email to lauren@garrettchamber.com or by phone at 301-387-5237.
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is the largest professional business association in the region with 550 members representing every industry in the community.
