OAKLAND — A Garrett County couple remained jailed Wednesday awaiting a bond hearing after being arrested following an investigation by the Garett County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Social Services.
Scott Allan Reckart and Taira Lee Reckart, both 32 of Swanton, were charged by arrest warrant with two counts each of contributing to the condition of a child and child neglect, according to the sheriff's office.
The couple were jailed following arrest Tuesday, pending a hearing in district court.
