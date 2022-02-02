OAKLAND — The Garrett County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after the Office of the State's Attorney received an anonymous email threatening to blow up the building.
Similar emails were received at state’s attorneys offices around the state, according to Lisa Thayer Welch, Garrett County’s state’s attorney.
The Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office received a similar threat, but it was deemed not credible, according to a spokesperson for the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit. The county courthouse on Washington Street was not evacuated.
The Garrett County threat was being investigated by the county sheriff's office.
Sara Myers, communications coordinator for Garrett County government, said later Wednesday the courthouse would remain closed the rest of the day.
