Garrett County Democratic Club holding Zoom meeting

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting July 2 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis will address the club with an update on state party activities and the consolidated campaign to elect Joe Biden.
Lewis was elected in 2019 as chair of the state Democratic party for a second time, the second Black woman to serve in the post. She is a lifelong grassroots activist and founded Maryland’s Rapid Response Network in 2010.
First elected as chair in 2011, Lewis has crisscrossed the state supporting county central committees and local Democratic clubs. In 2012, she executed Maryland’s delegation selection plan — leading to the election of the most diverse convention delegation in state history. She is currently the DNC National Committeewoman representing Maryland and a member of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Standing Committee.
To register in advance for the meeting, visit the Garrett County Democratic Club Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GCDems. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
