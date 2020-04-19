OAKLAND — Four Garrett County residents were arrested following execution of a search warrant early Saturday morning in Oakland.
Members of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and other deputies conducted the operation at a residence on Decatur Street as the result of an earlier drug investigation.
Authorities said the raid at approximately 2 a.m. led to the recovery of several controlled dangerous substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested were Travis Lee Davis, 33, of Oakland; Christina Ethel McRobie, 34, Oakland; Katelynn Marie Lacey, 28, Friendsville; and Scott David Collins, 37, Oakland.
All four suspects were released from the Garrett County Detention Center, pending trial, following appearances before a district court commissioner.
