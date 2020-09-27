Garrett County director of economic development resigning

OAKLAND — Michael Hough, director of economic development for Garrett County, has announced his resignation effective Nov. 10.
Hough joined Garrett County Economic Development after his retirement as the Western Maryland and Pennsylvania regional president of BB&T Corp.
During his tenure, Hough was instrumental in the management and advancement of several economic development department initiatives, including the Keyser’s Ridge Industrial Park, infrastructure development and broadband expansion projects.
His time with the county also saw construction of a spec building at the McHenry Business Park, a partnership with Maryland Economic Development Corp. that produced 20,000 square feet of leasable space with direct connection to the Garrett County Airport.
He hired a business development specialist to work with county municipalities and attract development opportunities and was involved in a workforce housing project in Grantsville, with a county contribution of less than 15% of total costs.
In response to COVID-19, his department provided personal protective equipment and operating cost grant opportunities for local businesses.
“Mike’s perspective was valuable in making headway on several economic development department initiatives,” said Paul Edwards, chair of the Board of Garrett County Commissioners. “We look forward to seeing these projects to fruition.”
In the interim, Kim Durst, manager of business development, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department. She may be reached at 301-334-1992 or at kdurst@garrettcounty.org.
