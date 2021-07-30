FUNKSTOWN — When you get to the tail end of a tournament, you have to score runs in bunches to advance.
Pitchers’ arms are sore, aces have exceeded their pitch counts, once well-manicured infields are dry and beat up, producing erratic bounces.
Garrett Co. Post 71/214’s starter made it just two outs against Francis Scott Key Post 11 Thursday, but Western Maryland’s representative didn’t fold. In a topsy-turvy slugfest, Garrett won the war of attrition, plating nine runs over the final two innings to pull away 18-13.
“We played better because we put pressure on them to score,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “It was a grinder game. They would score, we’d answer back. I think it was key for us to answer every time.”
Assistant coach Jamie Workman put it this way: “We fed the cows today.”
The win is Post 71/214’s third of the week, giving them their first state championship berth in team history.
If Garrett wins twice Friday over St. Mary’s, then it would become the first Mountain District squad to take states since Farraday Post 24 of Frostburg did so in 1991, led by pitchers John Cutter and Ricky Burley — who went on to play in the Kansas City Royals organization.
“I know all those guys,” Carr said. “We don’t have a lot of guns to shoot at them, but we’ll give them our best.”
After being humbled by a complete St. Mary’s squad, which pulls players from 3A state champ Chopticon among other Southern Maryland schools, Carr knew he needed his boys to get the bats going. Boy did they ever.
Post 71/214 scored 18 runs on 19 hits, none bigger than Chance Ritchey’s three-run moonshot in the seventh inning that gave the squad a trio of much-needed insurance runs and Mason Brenneman’s go ahead bases-clearing double in the second.
Brenneman ended with four RBIs and Ritchey went 2 for 4 with six ribbies. Isaac Upole, who started the tournament with three home runs during the first two games, went 5 for 6.
All nine Garrett hitters garnered at least one base-knock, a testament to the depth of the All-Star squad from Northern and Southern high schools.
“For two little schools like us to be competing against these guys,” Carr said. “I told them in the rooms this morning, ‘It’s all about who scores the most runs today. Everybody’s low on the pitching pole.’
“It’s not like, ‘Well I’m going to save that guy for tomorrow.’ There is no tomorrow in a 0-0 game.”
Garrett found itself in an early 5-2 hole after the opening frame, as starter Tanner Haskiell was pulled after just two outs in the do-or-die elimination matchup.
Post 71/214 answered in a major way, countering with a five-spot of their own for a 7-5 edge after Brenneman’s base-loaded two-bagger. They’d never trail again.
Meanwhile, Garrett closer Zach Hallenbeck delivered a remarkable performance in middle relief. He strung together three consecutive zeros on the mound, retiring 10 batters in a row.
The right-hander eventually tired and Frederick capitalized with four-run fifth and sixth frames, cutting Garrett’s lead to 15-13 entering a decisive seventh. That’s when Ritchey delivered a two-out bomb, allowing Will Moon to comfortably retire Post 11 in order to survive another day.
“Zach, when I went out to get him, he was frustrated,” Carr said. “He said, ‘Everything I’m throwing right now they’re hitting.’ And I said, ‘Well you’re starting to labor. Look up there on the scoreboard, you put three zeros up there that were huge in this game.’
“We put seven runs while he put zeros up there, that was the key.”
Tyler Prather belted a high home run over the tall left-field fence at Funkstown Community Park during the sixth inning to lead Frederick, who finished with 14 hits, offensively.
Going into championship Friday, Garrett sits in a reasonably good position in the pitching department.
Haskiell and Moon can return. Brenneman, who was the winning pitcher in Post 71/214’s victory over Damascus on Tuesday, is eligible to pitch too if his sore arm improves.
Garrett starts today at 10 a.m., needing two victories over St. Mary’s to advance to the Regional tournament in North Carolina. It’ll be an all hands on deck approach, but if Post 71/214 can keep feeding the cows, the little guys from Western Maryland might just make history.
“If we get to a second game tomorrow, it might be me pitching,” Carr said.
