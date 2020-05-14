Garrett County elementary packet distribution May 15

OAKLAND — The final packet distribution for Garrett County elementary school students is scheduled for May 15 at each elementary school.
The contents of the packets will also be posted in the Livebinder for online learners. The packets will consist of academic work for three weeks. The fourth week will contain a choice board from the resource teachers titled "Summer Fun Now."
Along with the packet distribution, the children will be able to retrieve their personal belongings that were left in desks when schools were closed in March. Teachers will be coordinating with the principals to collect and organize the materials so that each family is able to pick up their children’s things.
"As we approach the end of the school year and the completion of the packets, each elementary principal would like to have the families drop off all packets and other schoolwork at the schools on June 5," read a news release from Garrett County Public Schools.
More information will follow regarding the collection of other materials that need to be returned to each school.
