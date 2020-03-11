OAKLAND — A fire that destroyed a piece of heavy equipment at 1039 Fort Hill Road in Swanton remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire destroyed a 2005 ASB RC-85 skid steer loader owned by Todd Burdock and resulted in a property loss estimated at $30,000.
The equipment was parked and locked March 6 between 3:30 and 4 p.m., after it was being used to clear trees from the property. The fire was discovered when the owner returned the evening of March 8, investigators said.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the state fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.