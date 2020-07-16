OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department continues to offer Narcan despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, according to Diane Lee, public health officer.
Narcan is a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.
As with any other service at the health department, an appointment is required to pick up Narcan. The next overdose response training is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the health department conference room. Masks are required as well as social distancing measures.
To schedule an appoint to pick up Narcan, register for an upcoming class, or get information on other overdose response services, call the overdose response program coordinator at 301-334-7724. For substance abuse services call Garrett County Center for Behavioral Health at 301-334-7680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.