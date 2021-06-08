OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department issued an overdose alert Monday following an increase in overdoses related to opiates in the county.
“While we are not certain what caused the spike at that time, the increase may be due to the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid drug fentanyl,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens.
About 100 times more potent than heroin, fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs — including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — to increase potency, which increases the lethality and likelihood of overdose.
If witnessing an overdose, the GCHD advises people to call 911 and get the individual immediate medical care. If a person on scene has naloxone, they should administer it immediately.
The signs of a person experiencing an opioid overdose may include constricted pinpoint pupils, a limp body, not waking up or responding to touch; low, shallow breathing; slow or faint heartbeat, and choking, gurgling or vomiting.
Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law protects a person from arrest for drug and alcohol charges if they call for help for someone else who has overdosed.
Those interested in being trained and issued doses of the antidote, sometimes referred to by the brand name Narcan, can call the Garrett County Health Department at 301-334-7730, ext. 7724 to receive more information.
