Garrett County leaders reopen vacation rentals

OAKLAND — Garrett County officials on Thursday rescinded an order that closed vacation rentals, as Maryland moves into the first stage of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
“What I would like to reemphasize is that we are all still at some risk,” said Bob Stephens, the county’s health officer. “There will be new transmissions from time to time and our goal with all of this is to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
The first stage of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday. A stay-at-home order will be replaced by a safer-at-home advisory and retail stores and some personal services will reopen with limited capacity.
Garrett County, which has had six COVID-19 cases, will keep a March 22 executive order declaring a state of emergency in place.
Property owners and renters must comply with specific guidelines that range from modified check-in/out times and staff training on proper cleaning protocols, to remote check-ins and gathering limits.
The amended order may be modified or revoked if hospitalizations or a sustained increase in cases indicates that people are disregarding physical distancing guidelines and significant outbreaks of community transmission where contact tracing cannot establish the route of the spread, officials said.
Paul Edwards, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, stressed that gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
“Phase one does not change that, it still limits gatherings to 10 or less,” he said. “Also restaurants and bars are not being opened. They’re still closed for in-house dining or even outside dining. There is curbside pickup, delivery is still OK.
“The travel ban has been lifted, so you may travel now freely throughout the state,” Edwards said. “Masks are still required. The other businesses that now are able to open up, which are specifically mentioned in the governor’s order, are open to a limited capacity. I think most people know part of that is churches as well.”
The full order can be read on the Garrett County government website, www.garrettcounty.org.
