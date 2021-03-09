CUMBERLAND — An Accident man was arrested Monday after he allegedly sped away from a Cumberland Police officer during a traffic stop on Interstate 68.
Christoper Heinrich Beitzel, 51, eventually stopped in the area of Pine Avenue and was taken into custody without incident on charges including fleeing and eluding, unsafe lane change, handgun in vehicle and reckless driving.
A loaded handgun was allegedly found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Following a bond hearing, Beitzel was jailed on $1,500 bond, which he later posted for his pre-trial release.
Police said the Beitzel was stopped for speeding before he accelerated away from the marked police cruiser.
