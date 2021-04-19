OAKLAND — A Mountain Lake Park man was arrested Monday after allegedly impersonating a police officer and performing locksmith services without a business license and locksmith license, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin James Greene, 57, owner of ABC Lock and Key LLC, was served an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of impersonating a police officer and acting as a locksmith without a license.
He was released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Police said an investigation began after Greene allegedly unlocked a truck at the Pilot station in Grantsville and subsequently contacted the involved trucking company, requesting payment and stating he would place a suspension on the truck driver's license if payment was not made.
Greene allegedly identified himself in that call as "Officer Greene, ABC Lock and Key with the state police of Maryland," police said.
As part of the investigation, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant Thursday at an I Street residence in Mountain Lake Park. Items seized, according to police, included several bi-fold wallets with police style badges and a laminated police-style badge with police pin on a clip.
Police also reportedly located numerous locksmith tools, blank keys and a key-making machine during execution of the search warrant.
