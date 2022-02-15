OAKLAND — A Mountain Lake Park man is awaiting trial after he was arrested in connection with an alleged burglary that occurred Saturday in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Patrick Jacob McDaniel, 28, was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft and destruction of property. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled dangerous substances administration equipment.
McDaniel was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
