OAKLAND — A Deer Park man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest on warrants stemming from investigation of a burglary and two motor vehicle thefts, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
Dylan Roy Schrock, 28, was charged with two counts each of motor vehicle theft, theft from $1,500 to $25,000 and single counts of first-degree burglary, theft scheme and forgery, possession of methamphetamine and related offenses.
Schrock was being held at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Police said the charges stemmed from the Feb. 24 theft of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee on A Street in Mountain Lake Park and theft of a 2004 Ford Taurus from a residential property on Bethlehem Road in Oakland.
The stolen Jeep was recovered from the second motor vehicle theft location, police said. Deputies said the stolen Ford Taurus was located and recovered March 1 in Eglon, West Virginia, with assistance of the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.
Schrock was also charged in a separate investigation of a late February breaking and entering of a West Second Street residence in Loch Lynn, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police said a check stolen in the burglary was forged by a second person to obtain cash funds.
Schrock was arrested Tuesday at a Deer Park residence when deputies served the arrest warrants. He was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was taken into custody.
