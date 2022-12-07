OAKLAND — Most teens look forward to getting a driver’s license, which, at the very least represents independence and offers convenience for busy families.
But students in some rural areas, such as Garrett County, face challenges to obtain a license because driver education is not offered in Maryland public high schools, and a private course can cost up to $400, which does not include fees for the learners permit and driving test.
Additionally, some Garrett students lack internet access for online driver education classes, transportation to and from in-person driver training as well as the closest testing site in Cumberland.
Kim Alexander of Friendsville and Lori Richards of Oakland have several ideas to solve the problems.
“There’s an opportunity to raise the issue with new (state and local) leaders and say, ‘hey let’s figure this out,’” Alexander said.
She works for Outdoor Leadership Adventure Education at Garrett College, which partners with the Garrett County Health Department to provide help for children in grades eight through 12 who are receiving mental health services.
“The program is called Transitional Aged Youth,” Alexander said. “We take the students rafting, camping, hiking, biking and rock climbing to build their skills and confidence, feed them dinner and form meaningful connections through their transition into adulthood.”
In her role as a mentor, Alexander sees the struggles students of driving age face when they need to get a license in an area “where poverty is so high,” she said.
She also talked of the need for students to know how to drive in snow and ice, which can fall fast and furious on winding Garrett County roads.
“To add to the list of specific challenges ... we don’t have sidewalks or space for bikes or walkers, or people to pull off the road,” Alexander said and added wildlife can also suddenly appear on Garrett roads.
Compounding the problem is that rural counties such as Garrett have very limited public transportation.
“All of these things are obstacles,” Richards said.
To improve the situation, Richards’ and Alexander’s ideas include:
• Driver education provided on or near high schools to ensure student attendance during the school day or after school.
• With the help of state funding, driver education could be free or provided at reduced cost for students who can’t afford it.
• A program could be developed for auto dealers to make tax-deductible donations of their used vehicles for driver training.
• The Motor Vehicle Administration in Oakland could expand its services so that new drivers could take their driver’s license test in Garrett County.
Drivers education scholarships
Garrett County Community Action and the Garrett County Democratic Club recently announced winter 2022 drivers education scholarships for Northern and Southern high school, and home schooled students.
Last year, 11 students received Let’s Drive scholarships and completed their driver’s ed training earlier this year, said Richards, who is also the scholarship coordinator for the club.
“This year we’ll have more than 20 scholarships, and likely more as donations are still being made,” she said.
Each scholarship is worth about $370, the average cost of a drivers education course.
“Students apply by writing a paragraph or more about why the scholarship would be important to them in terms of their future plans and financially,” Richards said. “Also they state whether they receive free or reduced fee school lunches.”
Preference for the scholarships are given to students with financial need, and courses will be offered in-person or online.
“Particularly in a rural county such as ours, a driver’s license helps provide young people with greater opportunities up for mobility, jobs, education and transportation independence,” Garrett County Community Action Communications Director Leah Knicely said via press release.
The Let’s Drive scholarship program is supported by local business sponsors First United Community Dreams Foundation, Glotfelty Enterprises and WEPCO Federal Credit Union, as well as many individual donors.
“We’re thrilled with the community support that this program has received,” Erin-Ruth Natividad, president of the Democratic Club, said via the release.
This is the second year that the Democratic Club has offered drivers education scholarships to county students.
State driver requirements
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, new drivers must complete a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration approved drivers education course consisting of a minimum 30 hours classroom instruction and six hours behind the wheel instruction training.
Maryland driving schools electronically submit verification of course completion to the MVA.
New drivers must also present a completed skills practice log and completed certification page along with their unexpired Maryland learner’s instructional permit.
Out-of-state driver’s education certifications are typically not accepted by MVA.
However, MVA has approved certain specific certificates issued by the Delaware Board of Education.
‘Practice and education’
Some public schools across the country offer driver education, but many, including those in Maryland, do not, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Ragina Ali said.
“AAA serves as a resource when it comes to speaking about traffic safety, etc.,” she said via email. “Private driving schools must use the state curriculum and every MD driver must take drivers education regardless of age.”
While “driver education has shown to have a more direct impact on a person’s driving habits,” the discounts, which vary by company and state, are offered more for students with good grades than completing a driver education program, Ali said.
“Practice and education are what proves to be beneficial with driving,” she said.
AAA Insurance offers a discount for students who complete an online program in states where it’s approved.
Insurance varies by state and insurance company.
‘Added costs associated’
Driver education programs were presented to the Maryland State Department of Education on Aug. 23, 2016, requesting repeal by the state superintendent.
On Jan. 24, 2017, the state education board voted unanimously to approve the repeal.
For any addition of a driver education program at a Maryland public school, the local education agency would have to work with the MVA, “and be prepared for the added costs associated” that include staffing, vehicles and insurance, MSDE officials said via email.
Studies and statistics
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not track which states offer driver education in schools.
However, several non-NHTSA studies have looked at the issue.
AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2014 produced an evaluation of beginner driver education programs studies in the Canadian province of Manitoba, and Oregon.
“Self-rated driving skills are significantly higher for (driver educated) teens, but more research is needed to determine whether this is a boon for safety,” according to the study.
In Nebraska, during the first year of driving, the driver education group had 11.1% versus 12.9% fewer crashes than the non-driver education group.
A study in Georgia found that classroom instruction with behind-the-wheel instructor hours had fewer convictions, crashes, serious injuries, and deaths than other delivery methods, including classroom instruction with a parent driving guide.
Help for states
NHTSA offers the Novice Teen Drivers Education and Training Administrative Standards as guidance to states as they implement driver education programs.
NHTSA also provides an opportunity for a state-sponsored driver education assessments meant to help states as they seek to strengthen their driver education programs.
“NHTSA is actively engaged in addressing drivers’ education and supporting states through highway safety funds,” the group said via email.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law last year, includes the Driver and Officer Safety Education Grant Program,” NHTSA officials said. “This establishes a grant program for states that (includes) information in drivers’ education and driving safety courses about law enforcement practices during traffic stops.”
