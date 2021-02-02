OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday and voted unanimously to approve a proposal that would start the process of bringing students, teachers and staff back for in-person learning. Teachers will return Feb. 22, with pre-K, kindergarten and first-graders coming back March 1 and all students back March 15.
The students will be back in school for four full days a week, with Wednesdays remaining as asynchronous days.
“This method replaces the yellow hybrid learning model,” said Barbara Baker, GCPS superintendent. “The blue, all-virtual option will remain in place for all students who wish to use it for the balance of the school year. However, since all students will have the option for in-person learning, the expectations for all students relating to eligibility, attendance and grading will change on March 15.”
Come March 15, buses will start to run at their regular schedule, said Baker, and there will be school lunches, which will remain free throughout the remainder of the school year.
“All CDC guidelines will still be followed in this model,” said GCPS board member Matthew Paugh.
Baker estimates that around 60% of GCPS faculty and staff have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
She said GCPS is not likely to continue fall sports from where they left off, nor have any winter sports, and will instead try to have the spring sports season.
