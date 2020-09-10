OAKLAND — Garrett County reported its first COVID-19 related death on Thursday, an individual living in a nursing home in another Maryland county, health officials said. The death is counted in Garrett because the person was formerly a county resident.
Garrett was the last county in the state to report a death related to the new coronavirus.
“We are sad to announce the county’s first COVID-19 related death,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “The person who passed away was diagnosed early in the event. While COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death, it was a factor that contributed to the death, as were other chronic conditions.”
Health officials also said the county added one COVID-19 case, a woman in her 30s who was isolating at home, bringing the cumulative total to 66.
Maryland reported 503 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 114,078. Seven additional deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 3,679.
