OAKLAND — Three more Garrett County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 18, health officials said Wednesday.
The Garrett County Health Department said the new cases include a woman in her 20s with symptoms, a man in his 20s without symptoms and a female resident of the Dennett Road Nursing home. That woman is in her 80s, has no symptoms and has been isolated in the facility, officials said.
None of the new cases were from community testing conducted July 3, health officials said. All results received from that event have so far been negative.
“As the positive numbers in the county increase, personnel from state and local public health are working to trace the positive cases and will be in touch with any individuals with potential exposure,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties. “Please make sure you answer the call when you see either Garrett County Health Department or MD COVID on your caller ID. Calls from contact tracers could show up as either one.”
Garrett County will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot between the Garrett County Health Department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
In Allegany County, where the state department of health reported 212 cases on Wednesday, drive-thru testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Testing in both counties is free and may be done without an appointment or doctor's order, but the events will not include antibody screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.