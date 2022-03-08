OAKLAND — Two Oakland residents are facing 30-year prison terms after being convicted last week in Garrett County Circuit Court of conspiracy to commit kidnapping of a man who was found dead last October in Preston County, West Virginia, the victim of an apparent revenge killing.
Roy Tyson Cheshire, 21, and Dashawn Nichelle Scott, 25, were convicted after both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping — a charge upon conviction under Maryland law that carries a maximum 30-year prison term.
Judge Ray Strubin presided and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation prior to sentencing.
Cheshire and Scott were charged last October after the Garrett County Sheriff's Office received information that they were involved in the abduction of Jimmy Lee Barkley from an Oakland residence where he was taken by force to a remote Preston County location and later shot and killed.
Barkley's body was found Oct. 16.
Kidnapping and conspiracy charges were also filed against Adam Mathew Shaffer, 35, and Alexander Gabrielle Abbott, 30, of Eglon, West Virginia, along with Andrew William Wassick of Morgantown.
Police charged Damon Lamont Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, with first-degree murder in connection with Barkley's killing.
The arrests were made following a joint investigation by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and with assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Trooper B Vice/Narcotics Unit and the Mon/Metro Drug Task Force.
