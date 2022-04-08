OAKLAND — A Deer Park man was ordered jailed for 7 1/2 months and a Friendsville woman awaits sentencing after they appeared in Garrett County Circuit Court recently in unrelated cases.
Charles Wayne Moats, 42, was sentenced by Judge Ray Strubin to 225 days in jail, fined $585 in court costs and ordered to be placed on probation following completion of the jail time, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.
Moats was arrested last March by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office in connection with a warrant search of a Rosedale area residence where methamphetamine was discovered.
Moats also reportedly admitted violating his probation in two cases, including a 2019 felony theft case and a methamphetamine distribution case in 2020 for which he was given a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence. He was given a 15-month jail term in the 2019 case that was also suspended.
The state's attorney office also said Moats was convicted of assault in 2021.
In another case, sentencing by Strubin is pending for Carrie Lee McCombie, 42, of Friendsville, who pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy charge prior to dismissal of related charges by the court.
The case involved a traffic stop by county deputies in the Friendsville area and a K-9 scan and search that reportedly led to discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.