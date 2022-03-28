OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools will open two hours late Monday, March 28, 2022, because of inclement weather.
Garrett County schools opening two hours late
- Cumberland Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak
- Videotaping suspects arrested outside prison
- Firefighters gain control of Morgan County wildfire
- Pair found with fentanyl following I-70 stop
- Firework sparks blaze at Bloomington apartment complex
- Maryland judge rules new congressional map unconstitutional
- LaVale man arrested on child pornography charges
- Hearing dates changed in massive W.Va. poaching case
- Pua'auli's 7th inning single sends Mountain Ridge over Fort Hill, 6-5, in baseball opener
- Cumberland woman charged with assaulting city police officers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.