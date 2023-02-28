OAKLAND — Superintendent Barbara Baker has announced her retirement from Garrett County Public Schools, effective July 1.
With the exception of one year teaching English to high school students in Vienna, Austria, Baker has spent her 34-year career in the Garrett County school system.
Baker began her tenure as a German instructor at Southern Middle School in 1990. She then moved to the elementary level, teaching both second and fourth grades at Loch Lynn Elementary and Yough Glades Elementary when it opened in 1998. She served in a variety of administrative positions, including principal, director and assistant superintendent, before becoming superintendent in 2016.
“Serving as the superintendent of schools has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Baker said. “I have truly enjoyed working with the wonderful people who contribute to making Garrett County schools the great school system that it is. Most of all, my best days were spent working with our terrific students!”
The board of education will discuss its next steps at the March 14 meeting with several options to consider with regard to hiring a replacement for Baker.
“I want to thank the current and former board members for giving me this opportunity seven years ago. It has been an honor working with you,” Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.