OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners voted unanimously Monday in favor of beginning a search for a county fire marshal, a newly created position.
In introducing the measure, commission Chairman Paul Edwards said the officials had been approached several times in recent years, and "more intensely" recently, to consider hiring a fire marshal that would only serve the county.
Currently, Edwards said, "Garrett County is one of 13 counties in the state where the state fire marshal's office handles all the day-to-day stuff, reviewing the prevention plans, sprinkler systems, fire prevention inspections, etc."
The new marshal would "manage and review the inspection requirements for fire protection," he said.
The next step is for county Administrator Kevin Null to begin working with the state office on a memorandum of understanding and planning, Edwards said. The hiring process is projected to take four to six months.
