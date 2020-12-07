OAKLAND — With 75 new cases Monday, Garrett County passed 1,000 cases of COVID-19. The county health department reported its first cases March 22.
Health officials also reported the COVID-19 related death of a resident in their 70s living in a long-term care facility, raising the death toll to nine.
The cumulative case count Monday afternoon was 1,044.The health department had last reported totals Friday.
Garrett County's numbers remained well above Maryland averages Monday: its seven-day positivity rate was 17.7%, more than double the state's 7.9%, and the seven-day case rate per population was 122.1; the state average was 43.9.
Garrett County Regional Medical Center said Monday it was treating 13 COVID-19 patients and was at 64% bed occupancy.
The health department offers free testing each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MEDCO Building in the McHenry Business Park, located off Bumble Bee Road between Hart for Animals and the Garrett County Airport. There is no out-of-pocket cost to get a test at this site, and appointments and doctors’ orders are not required.
