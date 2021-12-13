OALAND — Two people were arrested on drug distribution charges in a traffic stop Friday in Garrett County, and a third person was taken into custody during related execution of search warrants at two Oakland residences, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The traffic stop on Interstate 68 at Friendsville led to a K-9 drug scan by Maryland State Police and alleged discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia with a street value of $2,000, police said.
Arrested during the stop were Brett Wayne Fratz, 42, and Krista Adair Ridder, 31, and charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamines and possession with intent to distribute those controlled dangerous substances.
Heroin and drug packaging materials were allegedly found at two residences along North Eighth Street in Oakland, police said.
At one of the locations, deputies arrested Crystal Marie Moats, 38, of Oakland, on multiple bench warrants for failure to appear in court. She was reportedly found hiding at one of the properties when deputies executed the search warrants.
All three defendants were jailed without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bail reviews by a Garrett County judge.
