MCHENRY — A Friendsville woman was arrested on drug charges by Garrett County deputies Tuesday during a traffic on Interstate 68 made for an alleged equipment violation.
Carrie Lee McCombie, 41, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to the Garrett County Detention Center to await a bond hearing Wednesday.
The 10 p.m. stop on eastbound I-68 near Friendsville included assistance of a Maryland State Police K-9 unit that alerted to the presence of controlled dangerous substances in the vehicle, deputies said.
Police reportedly recovered methamphetamine and Alprazolam with a street value of $800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.