OAKLAND — A Mountain Lake Park woman remained jailed without bond Thursday following her arrest Wednesday evening during execution of a search and seizure warrant at a K Street residence, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Dashawn Nachelle Scott, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute amphetamines and related offenses in the 7 p.m. raid conducted by the sheriff's office narcotics division, uniform officers and criminal investigators.
Scott was ordered jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.
Eighteen grams of heroin with a street value of $1,800 and 17 grams of methamphetamine with street value of $1,700 were seized along with drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
