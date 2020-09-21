OAKLAND — U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. David Trone announced $14.8 million in federal funding last week that will benefit firefighters in Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties.
The money comes from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program.
Garrett County’s 11 volunteer fire departments will receive about $1.1 million to support recruitment and retention activities.
“The purpose of our SAFER grant is to provide the 11 volunteer fire departments in Garrett County with staffing, training and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies and ensure that our local communities, citizens and visitors to Garrett County have adequate protection from fire, fire-related hazards and other emergencies,” said Terry Spear, fire chief and recruitment and retention coordinator of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
In a statement on the department’s Facebook page, Spear said: “Our objective is creating a net increase in the number of trained, certified and competent firefighters capable of safely responding to emergencies within their respective communities. The grant will provide funding for new recruits to participate in a NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) approved physical exam and the purchase of a complete set of turnout gear, which is needed, to begin firefighter training.”
The statement continued that funding had also been set aside to support workshops, educational opportunities and retention activities.
In addition to the money given to Garrett County departments, $8.1 was allocated for the Washington County Board of Commissioners to hire 33 full-time firefighters, and $5.6 was allocated to Frederick County to hire 22 full-time firefighters.
In April, a group of Maryland legislators sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor asking President Donald Trump’s administration to “waive state and local cost-share requirements for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response and Assistance to Firefighters Grants programs.”
Typically such programs require state and local governments to contribute 25% to awards made through them; however, they argued due to COVID-19, it put undue economic pressure on said governments that could not afford it and would suffer because of it.
The 2019 Fiscal Year SAFER requirements were subsequently waived.
“Our firefighters have our back every single day, and in return, we’ve got to have theirs. That’s why I am so pleased to announce this funding for fire departments in Washington, Frederick, and Garrett counties,” Trone said.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.