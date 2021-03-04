OAKLAND — Effective March 8, all Garrett County government buildings will reopen to the public.
Face coverings are required and social distancing must be maintained. Appointments are encouraged.
The March 16 public meeting will be limited to 15 people in the room who will be admitted 10 minutes prior to the starting time.
Comments not made in person will be accepted via gccomments@garrettcounty.org and will be addressed at the next public meeting. Meetings will continue to be livestreamed at Facebook.com/GarrettCountyGovernment.
COVID-19 information for Garrett County is available at garretthealth.org.
