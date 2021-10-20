OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department issued an alert Wednesday after a "cluster of deaths" due to cardiac arrest over the past week.
The alert is the third the health department has issued this year, the previous two being specifically for drug overdoses. A spokesperson for the health department said health officials don't yet know what is triggering the cardiac arrest deaths, but wanted to alert potentially at-risk people nonetheless.
"Garrett County EMS has noticed an increasing number of cardiac arrest calls and continues to monitor this trend because we are still amid the effects of both COVID-19 and opiate pandemics," said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. "Although we are waiting to receive information about the exact cause of these medical cardiac arrests, the rise may be due to drug overdoses from the presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid drug."
A few weeks ago, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued its own public safety alert, warning of an increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The surge in counterfeit pills, which are mass-produced in criminal labs and marketed as legitimate, killing unsuspecting citizens, prompted the DEA's decision to release an alert.
The DEA has found and seized the counterfeit pills in every state — more than 95 million since the start of the year and more than the previous two years combined. Testing of the pills revealed a rise in the number containing at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is enough to be lethal.
Fentanyl is 100 times stronger and more potent than heroin and is frequently mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to increase their potency. This leads to an increases in lethality and the likelihood of overdose.
Someone experiencing an opioid overdose may show signs like "constricted pinpoint pupils; a limp body in a person who does not wake up or respond to touch; low, shallow breathing; slow or faint heartbeat; and choking, gurgling or vomiting."
The GCHD is offering training in the use of naloxone, commonly referred to by its brand name, Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdose in case of emergency until help can arrive. The health department will issue doses of the antidote to those interested. More information can be had by calling 301-334-7730, ext. 7724.
