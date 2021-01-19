OAKLAND — Garrett County Health Department Health Officer Brett Stephens announced at Tuesday's meeting of the County Commissioners that the health department will publish a self-registration link around noon Wednesday for Friday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The county is currently in phase 1B of the Maryland COVID-19 vaccine priority chart, which means health care workers, residents and staff at nursing facilities, first responders, those in assisted living and congregate settings, and adults over the age of 75 are eligible to sign up.
"It's very easy to do. If people have any kind of internet skills at all, they will be able to do it. We'll publish a telephone number at that time, to help people call in," said Stephens. "It's going to be frustrating when you call in because we don't have a lot of people to man all of those calls. If we had 400 people that wanted to register online at the same time, we could do that. But when we're registering people through a telephone line, we can only do about four or five at one time."
If someone who does not meet the criteria registers, they will be turned away at the event, even if they are registered. When coming through the clinic it is important to have some kind of identification or way to prove you meet the criteria.
The case numbers in Garrett County have stabilized in the last few weeks following the Christmas surge, said Stephens. However, it's far from time to relax.
To date, the county has seen 56 deaths from COVID-19. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the county was 18, and the oldest was 102. Of the 56 deaths, 38 have been in nursing homes, and a vast majority have been over the age of 75.
"I can't emphasize enough how devastating COVID-19 is on an older population," said Stephens. "A few of those (COVID-19 deaths) have no other factors, except for the fact that they had COVID-19. Many, though, do have underlying health issues and many are elderly."
The health department expects to finish up vaccinating those in assisted living and congregate settings, having over 600 people age 75 and older vaccinated by the end of the week. They will still have the education community to work through.
Gov. Larry Hogan said that as early as next week counties could begin to move to phase 1C; however, Stephens expects the county to remain in phase 1B for another three or four weeks.
In phases 1A and 1B, the county has about 3,500 people. So far, it has vaccinated 1,959 people.
The state receives approximately 72,000 doses of vaccine per week and the Garrett County Health Department receives about 400 of those.
"The good news for everybody is that we are at 6.75% of our population (that) has been vaccinated. That is nearly double the state," said Stephens. "The state average is 3.65%. We're doing better than any other county in the state. We would like to stay there."
The link to register will be found at https://garretthealth.org/.
