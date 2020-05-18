OAKLAND — Graduation for seniors at Northern and Southern high schools will be a mix of “virtual” and in-person ceremonies.
Garrett County Public Schools said in a news release that a montage of videos including the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, as well as the class president’s speech, will be put together with video of students walking across the stage in their caps and gowns and receiving their diploma from Superintendent Barbara Baker to create virtual ceremonies for each school.
The videos will be released on June 20 via social media and the school system website. The Northern video will be released at 10 a.m., followed by the Southern release at 2 p.m.
In addition to the virtual ceremony, plans are underway to hold an in-person celebration July 25, school officials said.
However, those celebrations will only take place if Maryland makes it to Stage 3 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan by that point.
