SWANTON — An altercation that resulted in the death of a Swanton man was part of a long-running feud between the victim and his brother-in-law, Maryland State Police said Monday.
Stephen Savage, 63, of Swanton, died Saturday night at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he was flown for treatment after the Thursday fight. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees ruled the death a homicide, saying Savage died from a blood infection and that he sustained blunt force injuries.
Police on Monday identified the second person involved only as Savage's 56-year-old brother-in-law because he had not been criminally charged.
Police said the altercation, likely initiated by Savage, occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Brant Road. A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer was the first to arrive and found Savage lying on the ground. He was later flown to the Johnstown hospital by a state police medevac helicopter.
