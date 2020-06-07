OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has been awarded an “A” by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction awarded by the Leapfrog Group recognizing achievements in providing safe, high quality health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to helping improve health care in the United States. The safety grade is assigned to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harm to patients.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps thank the people who work and volunteer for GRMC. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
“Receiving an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group this year is a direct result of our commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care services and chief operating officer at GRMC. “Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer reviewed and the results are free to the public.
To see Garrett Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.