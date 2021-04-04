OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center is recognized as one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the United States in the annual ranking of rural hospitals compiled by the National Rural Health Association and the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The rankings are based on a rigorous assessment of patient data from hospitals across the country using the hospital strength index.
Achieving the top 20 ranking puts GRMC in the top 1% of hospitals designated as rural in the United States. The U.S. has 6,090 hospitals, with 30% of those serving rural communities.
GRMC, a clinical affiliate of WVU Medicine, was the only Maryland hospital to make the top 20 list as well as the only hospital in the region to achieve this recognition. For the past three years, GRMC has been recognized as a top 100 rural and community hospital by the NRHA and the Chartis Center. This is the first time the acute care hospital has been ranked among the country’s top 20 rural facilities.
“This is a tremendous recognition for our hospital and our staff,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO. “It’s the hard work and dedication of the people working to provide our patients with the best care and experience possible who have made this happen. I can’t thank our employees enough for their dedication to our patients and to our community. ”
NRHA and the Chartis Center rated hospitals according to market share, quality of care, patient outcomes, patient perspectives and financial efficiency. GRMC’s approach to providing patient-centered care relies in large part on three frontline councils that allow staff at all levels to have input on hospital operations. The councils, Patient Experience, Patient Safety and Employee Engagement, encourage input from frontline staff to help address issues throughout the health care facility.
The result is a hospital with a staff that is engaged, empowered and willing to go the extra mile to ensure the patients and their families receive the care and respect they deserve. The staff’s dedication to quality care has resulted in the 55-bed acute care facility achieving some of the highest patient care ratings in the state.
GRMC is the top-rated hospital in the state for reducing hospital-acquired conditions and has had the lowest all-payer readmission rate in the state for the past five years. GRMC’s surgical site infection rate of 0.08% is far below the national average of 1.9%.
GRMC is also ranked in the top 50 hospitals in the United States for its low readmission rates for both COPD patients and for patients diagnosed with sepsis, and was awarded five stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in 2020.
GRMC was also recognized for its maternity services by Newsweek magazine and is the recipient of back-to-back safety grades of A from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that grades hospitals across the country on issues impacting patient safety and quality care.
The hospital has also been named a best nursing home for its subacute unit by US News and World Report for seven years in a row.
