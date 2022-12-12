OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has issued an overdose alert after a recent increase in overdoses related to opiates in and around Garrett County.
“While we are not certain what caused the spike at this time, the increase may be due to the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid drug fentanyl,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens.
Fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than heroin. It is being mixed with other drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, to increase their potency, which also increases lethality and the likelihood of an overdose, the health department said in a news release.
Signs of an opioid overdose may include constricted pinpoint pupils, a limp body in a person who does not wake up or respond to touch, low, shallow breathing, slow or faint heartbeat, and choking, gurgling or vomiting.
If witnessing an overdose, call 911 to ensure the overdosing individual gets immediate medical care, health officials said.
If the opioid antidote naloxone is available, it should be administered immediately.
Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law protects a person from arrest for drug and alcohol charges if they call for help for someone who has overdosed.
Anyone interested in being trained in using and issued doses of the naloxone, sometimes referred to by the brand name Narcan, should call the health department at 301-334-7724 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.