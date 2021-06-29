OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has issued its second overdose alert this month after a spate of overdoses over the weekend.
For the year so far, there has been a slight decrease in deaths; however, if there are three overdoses within a 48-hour period the health department puts out an alert. Due to the small size of Garrett County, the threshold for overdoses before it puts out an alert is lower than other counties and municipalities.
“Although we do not know the exact cause of the recent spike, the rise may be due to the presence of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid drug,” Bob Stephens, Garrett County health officer, said in a statement Monday.
“It could be the drug supply, they could be related by, for instance — it could be fentanyl and it could be all from the same batch. It could be, we’re not sure.”
Fentanyl is a drug about 100 times more potent than heroin and is frequently mixed with other drugs — including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — increasing the potency, lethality and likelihood of overdose.
The signs a person is experiencing an opioid overdose may include “constricted pinpoint pupils, a limp body in a person who does not wake up or respond to touch, low, shallow breathing, slow or faint heartbeat and choking, gurgling or vomiting.”
According to the health department’s release, “if you witness an overdose, it is important to call 911, and get immediate medical care for the individual. If anyone on the scene has access to naloxone (an opioid antidote) they should administer it immediately. Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law protects a person from arrest for drug and alcohol charges if they call for help for someone else who has overdosed.”
Those interested in training and being issued doses of an opioid overdose antidote —commonly referred to as Narcan, the brand name — can call the health department at 301-334-7730, ext. 7724 and receive more information.
“We’ve been in an opioid epidemic for several years and we have to do everything we can to protect the community,” said Stephens.
