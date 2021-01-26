OAKLAND — An Oakland kennel operator faces 26 counts of animal cruelty after 12 dogs and a goat were seized from her property.
Leslie Gillespie, 42, owner of Wheaten Hills Kennel, was charged by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division on Friday, according to a news release.
Animal control deputies seized seven dogs and the goat on Dec. 23. In the release, authorities said the animals appeared "malnourished and neglected."
The next day, a search warrant was obtained for Gillespie’s residence, where two dogs described as malnourished and three kept in "inadequate conditions" were located, deputies said.
