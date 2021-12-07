OAKLAND — A sesquicentennial is a lot to celebrate, and folks in Garrett County will spend nearly a year doing just that.
Concluding with a festival at the fairgrounds in September 2022, the county will host events all year long to commemorate more than a century of heritage with the theme “Garrett County: Celebrating 150 Years of Connecting Communities.” Following their meeting Monday afternoon, the county commissioners hosted a small event, both virtually and in-person, to begin the festivities.
Per a proclamation that commission Chairman Paul Edwards read, 2022 will be “a year of celebration throughout the county.” Historians Robert Boal and Albert Feldstein spoke on the significance of Garrett’s split from neighboring Allegany County in 1872.
While there were “rumblings of discontent” prior to the Civil War, Boal said, there wasn’t any real momentum to split until the B&O Railroad established its presence there, giving the area what would become a boon in resources.
“Agriculture boomed. The purchase of our timber and our coal boomed, and to a degree, Garrett Countians felt our wealth and our resources were being taken out of here, and that we should have more control over all of this,” Boal said.
Combined with local discontent that so much was controlled so far away in Cumberland, Boal said, a movement began to build.
“It caught on slowly, because this was a very remote area,” Boal said.
A free weekly newspaper with a short lifespan, the Glades Star, was critical in giving voice to the rising sentiments to secede, Boal said. The paper’s reporting led to “very serious thought” among locals that ultimately led further down the road toward Garrett County becoming its own entity.
“We were half of Allegany County, and we were neglected and didn’t have proper power,” Boal said in describing the sentiments of the time. The movement began first with community barbecues that grew increasingly popular, “and then we had parades and then we had fireworks and it turned into a movement,” Boal said.
They also had an example to point to, Boal said, in the relatively-recent formation of Wicomico County on the Eastern Shore. After many petitions, the General Assembly approved the right to hold an election for the purposes of determining what Western Marylanders wanted.
On the Nov. 4, 1872, election to determine the outcome, nearly 1,300 residents voted in favor of creation of the new county, said Boal. Given the choice between calling it Glade or Garrett County, voters chose the latter.
“I think (B&O Railroad President John) Garrett primed the pump, because the word got out that he was very pleased and honored that that was a possibility, and he would see to it that Garrett County got a state of the art railroad station,” Boal said. “I think we all know what that was, though it came a little later.”
Oakland was chosen as the county seat by 63 votes, Boal said, and the election results were announced Dec. 4, 1872.
Feldstein noted that the Maryland legislature first recognized Garrett County on April 1, 1872, but that it was constitutionally required the new jurisdiction be left up to voters in the region. The regional vote was “overwhelmingly in favor” of the new county, Feldstein said.
“I simply say congratulations to Garrett County,” Feldstein said. “And, we should all look this good after 150 years.”
County communications coordinator Sarah Myers said eight commemorative coins would be released throughout 2022 and would be distributed at community events. More information, along with a list of events, is available at Garrett150.com.
