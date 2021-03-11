OAKLAND — March appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination are available at the Garrett County Health Department, and health officials on Wednesday launched an online form for residents to indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled on the health department website, garretthealth.org, health officials said. The appointments are for county residents who have not been vaccinated during Phase 1A or 1B, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and residents age 65 and older. For help scheduling an appointment, call 301-334-7698.
The interest form is also available on the county website and can be filled out by those wanting to receive the vaccine, regardless of where they fit into priority groups designated by the state.
“The health department will use information received from the interest form to contact participants when vaccination appointments are available for them to schedule,” health officials said. “The form may be filled out by persons who do not yet qualify for vaccination, or by anyone when appointments are not available because of the limited number of vaccine doses distributed to Garrett County.”
Completing the interest form does not create an appointment to be vaccinated and it may take several weeks, or longer, until participants are contacted to schedule an appointment because of limited vaccine supply, health officials said. Other vaccination sites in Garrett County include Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies, which receive shipments of vaccine directly.
Garrett County has seen at least 1,849 cases of COVID-19 and 60 residents have died from the virus or its complications.
State data show that 21% of Garrett County residents are partially vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 12.1% have been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, more than 1.9 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed. About 17.7% of residents are partially vaccinated, and 9.7% are fully vaccinated.
Allegany County
The Allegany County Health Department said Wednesday that 11,724 residents (16.7% of population) have received a first dose of the vaccine, and 8,199 (11.6%) are fully vaccinated.
The county has seen 6,426 COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths.
